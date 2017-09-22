Police: Suspect arrested in murder-for-hire plot against North Ridgeville man

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Police have arrested a 39-year-old man accused of trying to hire a person to commit a murder.

Seljami Idrizi, of Grafton, was arrested Thursday and is expected to be arraigned Friday in Elyria on a charge of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Police say an investigation revealed that Idrizi solicited someone to have a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man murdered.

Sources say he promised to pay if the victim was murdered and he was shown proof that the man was dead. He was taken into custody after exchanging an undisclosed amount of money to a confidential informant, believing the intended target had been murdered.

Police were able to make the arrest before anyone was hurt.