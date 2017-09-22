Police: 2 men raped unconscious teen while 3rd man recorded it

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two men have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old Utah girl, KSTU reported.

The girl’s father told police the girl had slept at a friend’s house a couple of weeks ago and made arrangements to sneak out with three guys. One of them she met before and communicated with through Snapchat, KSTU reported.

The girl told police the men took her to a gas station to get alcohol, a hookah bar, and a house party. The last thing she remembered, according to what she told police, was being in the back seat of a car with a man kissing her. She said she told the man to stop.

According to the police report, investigators acquired a recording that showed the victim in the back seat of the car with her head hanging off the seat and outside the door.

“[Victim] appears to be unresponsive through most of the video, but does make feeble attempts to push the person on top of her off,” the police report stated. “It appears [Victim] is passed out and/or unconscious throughout most of the video and clearly cannot give consent to anything that is happening to her.”

The video showed two males appearing to perform sex acts on the girl as the third man recorded the assault.

One of the men, who was identified through the video, told police he attempted to have sex with the girl, but was “too drunk” so he just laid on her. Leclair Dodjim, 24, told police the other man, identified only as “Nash,” had sex with the girl.

Dodjim also identified the man who recorded the assault as his brother, Richard Djassera. Djassera, 21, told police he saw his brother and his brother’s friend having sex in the back seat of the car and decided to film it.

“He said he thought it was funny so he recorded them having sex on his phone,” police wrote in the police report.

Both Dodjim and Djassera were arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated sexual assault, and other charges.

According to KSTU, it’s unclear whether police have identified the third suspect.

