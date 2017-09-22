Ohio drivers beware: 80-mile detour on Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa.– If you’re traveling through Pennsylvania this weekend, you’ll want to plan ahead.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is scheduled to replace two bridges starting Friday night.

The PA Turnpike Mainline (Interstate 76, milepost 20.47) in Beaver County will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

“Motorists will face lengthy detours that will add more than an hour to their travel time,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a news release. Tolls on the detour will be waived.

For a detailed map of the detours, click here

The detour exits are the New Castle Interchange (#10) for eastbound traffic and the Cranberry Interchange (#28) for westbound traffic. The detour route directs drivers to Interstate 376, Interstate 80 and Interstate 79.

The Northeastern Extension (Interstate 476, milepost 57.66) in Lehigh County will be shut down from 9 p.m. on Sept. 29 to 4 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The detour exits are the Lehigh Valley Interchange (#56) for northbound traffic and the Pocono Interchange (#95) in for southbound traffic. This route directs motorists to Route 22, Route 33 and Interstate 80.

Turnpike officials recommend that drivers use alternative routes, travel during off-peak hours or avoid the area altogether.