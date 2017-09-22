Missing: Vida Green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Vida Green, 18, hasn't been seen since Sept. 7.

She is 5'5" tall and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Vida has ADHD and is bipolar and needs her medicine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.

