× Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott expecting child together, reports say

LOS ANGELES– Social media is buzzing with reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

The 20-year-old reality TV star began sharing the news a few weeks ago, according to TMZ. She is due in February, People Magazine reported.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly excited about the new addition.

Jenner and the 25-year-old rapper started dating in April, after things ended with her on-and-off boyfriend Tyga.

Kylie is the youngest child of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Kardashian.