Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott expecting child together, reports say
LOS ANGELES– Social media is buzzing with reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant.
The 20-year-old reality TV star began sharing the news a few weeks ago, according to TMZ. She is due in February, People Magazine reported.
Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly excited about the new addition.
Jenner and the 25-year-old rapper started dating in April, after things ended with her on-and-off boyfriend Tyga.
Kylie is the youngest child of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Kardashian.
34.052234 -118.243685