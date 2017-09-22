‘Just a mistake’: Body cam video shows ‘uh-oh’ moment during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio-The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained police video that shows what happened during an arrest that left a local officer and a suspect later saying ‘Uh-oh.’

The video shows a Bedford Heights officer taking a woman to jail on an old warrant. But the officer left the woman’s purse on top of the patrol car and drove away. The purse fell off and never was found.

Body camera video shows the moment the officer realizes what had happened. He pulled in to the jail, started searching the car, somewhat frantically, and he asked Toya Bradley, “I didn’t give you your purse, did I?” And then Bradley asked, "You left it on the car and we drove off?"

The incident happened in June, but the I TEAM obtained the video Friday. We spoke to Bradley and she said, “Of course, I was never thinking he was gonna be that careless to leave it on top of the car."

Bradley says, in the purse, she had cash, credit cards, even social security cards. The video shows the officer had even counted the money for her to see if she would have enough money for bond. Bradley had been arrested by Woodmere Police. Video shows they turned her over to Bedford Heights Police with her purse.

The mistake happened as the officer got a phone out of Bradley’s purse for her. He gave her the phone, put the purse on the roof, snapped her seatbelt, then drove off.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said, "We've all done it probably a million times, so just a mistake."

The chief points out the officer’s body camera showed what happened, so the mystery of the disappearing purse at least could be explained.

Marotta said, "I'm glad that the body cam caught it. I'm glad that we do have body cameras here, and that's what they're for.”

Police say they tried to make it right by calling the court and getting the woman released from jail on bond without having to put up any money. They wanted to get her out quickly, in part, so that she could start cancelling her credit cards.

Toya said, "So I had to go back and get all these other documents just to say, ‘Hey, I am me.’"

She says she understands a mistake, but she had hoped for a little more compassion. She added, "Honestly, all I wanted them to do was to say, ‘Hey, we apologize. We're sorry.’"

Toya said she did get an alert telling her someone had tried to use one of her credit cards, but she believes she cancelled everything just in time.

The chief says the officer did not face any discipline -- just a look back at that video and a lesson learned.