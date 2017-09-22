Garbage truck rolls away from Eastlake gas station

EASTLAKE, Ohio– A garbage truck rolled away from a gas station in Eastlake on Thursday.

The truck was parked facing north at the Surfside Sunoco on Lakeshore Boulevard for about 30 minutes. Police said it rolled out of the lot, crossed Portage Drive and went down a hill.

No one was in the truck and no one was injured. A few trees were knocked down, but there was no other property damage.

According to Eastlake police, all safety precautions were followed by the driver.