Fox 8 Jukebox: Vermilion High School Marching Band

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Vermilion High School Marching Band under the direction of Kimberly Judd rocked the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. The band spent the morning sharing some of the songs in this season's setlist. The band will be featured in the 45th Annual Woollybear Parade.

