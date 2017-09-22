CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Vermilion High School Marching Band under the direction of Kimberly Judd rocked the plaza of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton. The band spent the morning sharing some of the songs in this season's setlist. The band will be featured in the 45th Annual Woollybear Parade.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Vermilion High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Orange High School Marching Band
-
Shaw High School Marching Band Kicks off Fox 8’s Friday Night Touchdown
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Tri-C Next Gen
-
Fox Jukebox: Post Road
-
Ohio State Marching Band to perform in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Chardon Polka Band
-
West Geauga High School turns Rock Hall upside down
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Cleveland’s Breakfast Club
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Victory Highway
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Radiate Live
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean
-
Almost time for Woollybear 45! See schedule of all the fun events