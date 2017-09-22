Downtown Cleveland reaches 15,000 residents

CLEVELAND– Downtown Cleveland is celebrating a milestone.

There are now more than 15,000 people living in the area. Michael Deemer, executive vice president for business development at the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, called the achievement important and exciting.

“It really does establish that downtown Cleveland area has become a neighborhood. We’re not just a place where 95,000 people come to work every day,” Deemer said.

“You can walk to work, you can walk to the grocery store, you can walk to the drug store,” Deemer said. He also noted the entertainment available, from Cleveland’s sports teams to Playhouse Square to the restaurant scene.

The group hopes to have 20,000 downtown residents by the end of 2020. According to Deemer, there are 17 projects coming down the pipeline to help make that happen.

This week, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance lauded the landmark with “Downtown Days.” Friday’s event, a block party and parade, featured live music and food at Public Square.