Dog pound in Stark County reaches capacity

CANTON, Ohio– For the second time this summer, the Stark County Dog Warden is in desperate need of homes for its rescue dogs.

The dog pound’s large cage area is full, and many of the area’s animal rescues are at capacity as well.

In June, warden Jon Barber said the kennel was at capacity and that put dogs at risk to be euthanized. They were able to find homes for 22 dogs that time.

It costs $99 for dogs and $150 for puppies. The fee includes spay or neuter, vaccines and microchip.

Click here to see dogs available for adoption

The Stark County Dog Warden is located at 1801 Mahoning Rd. NE in Canton. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.