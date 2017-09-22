Dog, cats from hurricane zones in Florida will soon need forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio-With a big smile and a big wave, a truck full of cats plus one dog arrived at the Geauga Humane Society's Rescue Village Friday night.

Sixty-seven cats and one dog from hurricane zones in Florida arrived in an air-conditioned transport after a 13-hour trip from Atlanta, Georgia.

"They did a lot of meowing but they were comfortable; they had everything that they needed," said Penny Francis, with the Louisiana SPCA, who provided the transport.

Twenty one of the 67 cats, as well as the one dog, will stay at Rescue Village until they are adopted.

The Cleveland APL, The Humane Society of Summit County, Portage APL and Parma Animal Shelter will be taking the other 46.

"It was really important for us to not take animals that are waiting to be reunited with families. All these animals were homeless at shelters before they came up to us," said Erin Hawes with the Rescue Village.

Hawes says all animals will undergo medical examinations starting Monday.

Once they are ready for adoption, their names and pictures will be posted on the Rescue Village website with a note that they are from Florida.

"Even if you can't adopt, there are always ways to help these guys. Sending friends to adopt or monetary donations is hugely helpful. We will also take cat food, Purina brand," said Hawes.

Rescue Village has 26 cats and kittens already in-house available for adoption. They are waiving all adoption fees on them.

**Watch Melissa Reid's Facebook Live, below, to see the moment the animals arrived**