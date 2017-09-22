Coroner: Remains found off Pennsylvania shore are those of Cleveland plane crash victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Pa. -- Human remains found in Pennsylvania belong to a local plane crash victim, according to the Erie County Coroner's Office.

A fisherman found the remains in June in Lake Erie near Lake City. That's about 80 miles northeast of Cleveland.

DNA testing confirms the remains were from one of the victims in the crash that killed six people just off the Cleveland shore in December.

The remains of three victims have been found so far: the pilot, John Fleming, 45, his son, Jack, 15, and friend Brian Casey, 50. The bodies of Fleming's wife, another son and their friend's daughter were never found.

The plane went down just minutes after take-off from Burke Lakefront Airport following a Cleveland Cavaliers game.

All the victims were from the Columbus area.

