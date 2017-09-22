College student gets best response when she asks if she can bring dog to class during hurricane

STATESBORO, Ga.– A college student’s story has gone viral because of her professor’s awesome response during a hurricane.

Jessica Lewis was preparing to evacuate as Irma threatened Georgia. She had everything packed and ready to go — including her pup, Luna.

But, she had one class left before she could head out of the area.

“I already had all my stuff packed and in my car, but I was trying to figure out the quickest and easiest way to get Luna so that I could get on the road as soon as possible,” Jessica told TODAY.

So, she emailed her professor, Joshua Kennedy, at Georgia Southern University.

“I realize that the answer to this is probably no, but I thought that you might actually be a cool enough professor to say yes, and so I figured it was worth a shot. Can I bring my dog to class today?” Jessica wrote.

Jessica explained that his class was her last class of the day and she wanted to leave to try and beat the storm traffic. She also noted: “your class is important to me so I don’t want to skip it.”

She also included photos of her pup to convince Professor Kennedy of Luna’s cuteness.

Student asks to bring dog to class during hurricane — and got this amazing reply https://t.co/wcrhpZR5vW pic.twitter.com/peoCRUlSO9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 22, 2017

The professor’s response: “Did you think calling me “cool” would get me to say yes? Because it won’t work. What will work is that SHE’S OBVIOUSLY A GOOD GIRL SO OF COURSE YOU CAN BRING HER.”

In a Facebook post, Jessica shared photos of Luna in class — she was a good pup!