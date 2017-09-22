Cleveland Indians giveaway features mini baseballs

CLEVELAND– The Indians are a tight-knit group and this season, they have been bonding over a new activity.
Pitchers Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer crafted baseballs to look like their teammates. There are a few rules: They can only use materials found around the clubhouse and they only work on them when they are winning.
To celebrate the mini team, the Cleveland Indians are giving away a “family photo” to 30,000 fans at the Sept. 29 game against the White Sox.
The FOX 8 team is also getting on board with the mini ball trend. This week, we began unveiling our own baseballs for our on-air personalities. On Friday, we showed off the Stefani Schaefer version. The collection will be auctioned off to benefit Cleveland Indians Charities.
More stories on the Cleveland Indians