Awesome dogs up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some very special pups.

JB is a 7 1/2 Year old Chihuahua/pug mix male. This tiny guy is a true cuddle bug and small enough to carry around with no problem at all. He is a loving and sweet boy that you will fall for right away. Come in and get the chance to meet this honey in kennel #63.

Werner is a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix male. This guy is a big baby. He is a gentle and sweet boy with a big head that you will want to cuddle and kiss. If you are looking for a gentle giant then this is the one for you. Come in and meet this amazing boy in kennel #1.

Teavana is a 6-year-old Jack Russell mix female. This sweet girl is just a little shy but really loving and looking for a family to take care of her. Don’t delay on coming in to meet this sweet heart in kennel #14.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.