Awesome dogs up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!

Posted 11:23 am, September 22, 2017, by

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some very special pups.

JB is a 7 1/2 Year old Chihuahua/pug mix male.  This tiny guy is a true cuddle bug and small enough to carry around with no problem at all.  He is a loving and sweet boy that you will fall for right away.  Come in and get the chance to meet this honey in kennel #63.

Werner is a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix male.  This guy is a big baby.  He is a gentle and sweet boy with a big head that you will want to cuddle and kiss.  If you are looking for a gentle giant then this is the one for you.  Come in and meet this amazing boy in kennel #1.

Teavana is a 6-year-old Jack Russell mix female.  This sweet girl is just a little shy but really loving and looking for a family to take care of her.  Don’t delay on coming in to meet this sweet heart in kennel #14.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

