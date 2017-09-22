Amherst man who shot at squirrels charged after bullet hits neighbor’s home

AMHERST, Ohio– A man is facing charges after a bullet hit an Amherst home.

Officers were called to a house on Beverly Drive on Sept. 6. A bullet from a .22 caliber rifle went through the outside wall and two more interior walls before ended up in the kitchen. No one was at home at the time.

Police said detectives determined the shot came from a neighbor’s backyard. They questioned Zbigniew Stanley Puza and he admitted to shooting at squirrels on his property, according to police. Officers discovered two firearms and a video surveillance system.

Puza was charged with criminal damaging and discharging firearms. Both are misdemeanors.

The Amherst Police Department is reminding residents it is against the law to discharge a firearm within the city limits, unless they are at a gun range or defending their life.