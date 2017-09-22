5 things to do in NE Ohio to beat — or enjoy the heat this weekend!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Whether you want to beat the heat or enjoy it, there are lots of things to do in the Cleveland area this first weekend of fall.

Here is a list of the top five; click on each link for ticket/admittance prices, hours and schedules:

1.) Goodtime 3 celebrates the Cleveland Indians: The Goodtime 3 cruise Saturday will be celebrating the Cleveland Indians. There will be Indians T-shirts for every table on the main deck, and John Adams, Indians drummer, will entertain passengers.

2.) HalloWeekends at Cedar Point: During the day, take the younger ones for the Great Pumpkin Fest. But fear is waiting for you as darkness falls. Survive immersive mazes and spine-tingling scare zones. HalloWeekends run through Oct. 29.

3.) Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival: This year’s festival runs from Sept. 21 through 29 at Shaker Square Cinemas. Over 64 films will be highlighted over nine days in two different theaters.

4.) Ingenuity Festival of Art and Technology: This year’s festival runs through Sunday, at IngenuityLabs and the Hamilton Collaborative, 5401 Hamilton Ave., Cleveland. The three-day festival includes dance performances, interactive art installations, music, vendors and food.

5.) Ohio City Street Festival: This year’s festival takes place Sunday, Sept. 24, on West 25th Street. There will be arts performances, interactive games, activities, crafts, inflatables and a kid zone. Many area businesses will offer special tours and activities, too.