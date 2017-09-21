WATCH LIVE: Police light up the sky in honor of fallen Willoughby officer

Posted 9:53 pm, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:00PM, September 21, 2017

Live Video

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio– Police officers in Northeast Ohio are lighting up the sky in honor of a fallen officer.

Willoughby Police Officer Jason Gresko died following a crash on Sep. 21, 2012.

A man pulled out in front of Gresko’s cruiser on Harmony Lane in Willoughby.  The 32-year-old officer swerved and hit a tree, and later died from his injuries.

Scott Leland was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Thursday night, officers lined up their cruisers to light up the sky to remember Officer Gresko.

Read more, here.

Related stories