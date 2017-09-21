‘There was a presence beside me’: Uniontown officer says God was with him after being shot in line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIONTOWN, Ohio -- He arrived on the scene of a domestic situation back on July 9.

Then, the suspect opened fire.

Uniontown Sgt. David White was shot four times, but still managed to gain control of the scene.

One thing White remembers from the shooting is he felt God was with him the whole time.

"There was a presence beside me," he said. "I could feel it. I thought God was there to take me. I thought I was going to die right there."

But, said White, that's when his partner ran over to help him, and the police chief arrived. As they got his bleeding under control, he said he felt the presence leave.

"Once the chief arrived...whatever the presence was...it disappeared because the chief took that place. I just felt I would be OK."

White spent 21 days in the hospital and had four surgeries. There's another coming in January or February.

