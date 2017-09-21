‘Ready for the process:’ Cavaliers back in the gym

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Cleveland Cavaliers were back in the gym this week.

The team had its mini camp at the University of California Santa Barbara. LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye posted photos on Instagram of the new-look Cavs.

“Great few days of mini camp with the squad!! Made each other better every single sec/min/hour we were on the floor! It’s the beginning of a long journey and we’ll be ready for the Process that comes with it!” James wrote.

Great few days of mini camp with the squad!! Made each other better every single sec/min/hour we were on the floor! It's the beginning of a long journey and we'll be ready for the Process that comes with it! #StriveForGreatness🚀 #TheLand #savagemode😤 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

For the first time in six years, the Cleveland squad appeared without Kyrie Irving, who was traded to Boston this off season.

There are plenty of new, but familiar faces, like former Celtics Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic, as well as Cedi Osman of the Turkish Basketball League.

The Cavs start the preseason at Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 4 against the Hawks. The team’s first regular season game in Oct. 17 at home against Boston.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here