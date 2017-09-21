Pittsburgh police reviewing violent arrest of Ravenna man caught on video

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials are reviewing the violent arrest of a man by five city officers, an encounter recorded by a bystander and posted to Facebook.

The 52-second video shows one officer, in particular, punching the man on the ground while saying, “Stop resisting” Tuesday night near PPG Paints Arena. Officers can be heard cursing, and one calls for a Taser. (The unedited video can be seen here. WARNING: Contains profanity)

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says force was used because 47-year-old Daniel Adelman, of Ravenna, Ohio, allegedly interfered with the arrest of another man wanted on a forgery warrant.

The city’s Office of Municipal Investigations and Citizen Police Review Board are reviewing the arrest.

One of the officers has been assigned to desk duty while the others are working their usual assignments. Mayor Bill Peduto says Officer Andrew Jacobs will be on desk duty until the city and the district attorney complete. Jacobs is the officer seen punching Adelman.

Adelman tells KDKA-TV he was drinking at a concert when he stepped outside to smoke and intervened, believing one officer needed help. He says: “It was probably not the right decision to jump in without knowing the situation.”