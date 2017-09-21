Owner says stolen pet mini pig named Spam found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The owner of a stolen pet mini pig provided us with a very sad update on Thursday.

Paul Etzler told FOX 8 News that his beloved pig named Spam was found dead.

Etzler said Cleveland police received an anonymous tip that the pig was in East Cleveland; police called Etzler and said Spam was discovered in his carrier in the backyard of a home in that city. Sadly, Spam was dead.

The pig was stolen last week during a break-in at a home on Cleveland’s west side. Etzler said the burglar took Spam, along with TVs, computers and jewelry.

Watch a past report in the video above; read more, HERE.