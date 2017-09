Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A brand new record high for September 21. Without much movement in the overall pattern for the next few days, it would not be impossible to see highs in similar territory for the next few days. Friday’s record high is 92°F set WAY WAY back in 1895.

Our spectacular summer-feel and sunshine continues this weekend. Woollybear Sunday in Vermilion looks sunny and warm!

Here is your overnight hour-by-hour forecast: