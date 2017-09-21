Medical examiner: Remains found by contractor in Cleveland home are human

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms that remains found Wednesday on Longmead Avenue are of human origin.

Authorities were called to a home in the 12900 block of Longmead Avenue on Wednesday. Neighbors tell FOX 8 News that a contractor was rehabbing the home and found the remains.

Homicide investigators and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

The medical examiner’s office is still in the early stages of their investigation in establishing the identification.

The remains will be examined further to determine whether a cause of death can be established.

