Inmate escapes from corrections van in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio– The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man it says escaped Thursday morning.

Desmond Ligon Jr. escaped from a community-based correctional facility transport van in the area of Middle Avenue and 3rd Street in Elyria shortly after 9 a.m. Authorities searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

Ligon was sentenced to the facility for possession of drugs, according to the sheriff’s office. He is now wanted for escape.

He was last seen wearing red Nike shoes, blue jeans, a white T-shirt and gray sweatshirt. He’s 6 foot 1 and weighs 152 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3710.