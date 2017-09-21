I-Team: Behind the viral video of violent arrest of Ravenna man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH--The FOX 8 I TEAM is investigating the violent arrest of a Ravenna man by Pittsburgh Police caught on camera in video that’s gone viral.

Cell phone video shows officers punching Daniel Adelman, slamming his head down, and shooting him with two tasers. It happened Tuesday night outside a concert in downtown Pittsburgh.

One officer can even be seen grabbing a taser off of the belt of another officer. And a voice can be heard whimpering, “I’m trying to help you. I’m trying to help you.”

Records show police were arresting a man on a warrant, then an officer said Adelman came running up and got into a fighting stance. Records show the officer threw a punch and pushed Adelman against a wall. Then he says Adelman went at him again.

The cell phone video does not show the beginning of the encounter. But the video does show six punches, three head slams, ten more punches, and then the taser strikes.

Defense attorney, Phil DiLucente, said, "He's married. He's never been in trouble before." He says Adelman doesn’t know the other guy who got arrested.

So why get involved? The lawyer says Adelman saw officers in plain clothes and in uniform and some kind of scuffle. Dilucente said, "All he had originally seen was a situation he thought he needed to help. It was not an intentional act to try to hurt law enforcement."

Pittsburgh Police say one officer has been placed on desk duty and there are multiple reviews looking into all that happened.

Police say they do not have any video of their own since there were no officer body cameras or patrol car cameras rolling.

Adelman has been charged with resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and obstruction.

He goes back to court next month. The internal investigations are just beginning.