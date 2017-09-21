‘He was holding on to see the entire streak:’ Indians fan passes away after 22 wins

CLEVELAND– A lifelong Indians fan passed away the day after the team’s 22-win streak ended, but his love of Cleveland baseball continues.

The Tribe set a new American League record with a victory over the Royals on Sept. 14. But like all good things, it came to an end with a 4-3 loss the following day.

James Lynch, 68, of Parma, grew up going to baseball games with his sister, Kathleen. He took his daughter, Kelly, to Game 5 of the 1995 World Series. And a brick at Heritage Park is inscribed with, “There’s always next year – Jim Lynch.”

Kelly said she believes Lynch held on to see the historic streak, the Indians posted on the team’s TribeVibe blog.

"In lieu of flowers, please buy Tribe tickets." How @KellyMichelleL's dad, James, hung on for win No. 22. https://t.co/W6JTMrH5QC pic.twitter.com/pimlM2HBrw — AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 19, 2017

“He wasn’t very verbal in his last couple of weeks, but every morning I would ask, ‘Did you stay up and see the win?’ ‘Can you believe this?’ And he would muster up a smile and simply say, ‘unbelievable’ and ‘It’s just amazing.’ He passed in the early morning of 9/16 — the day after the streak ended and I know that he was holding on to see the entire streak. The Tribe game was on replaying as he passed…he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

When it came time to write his obituary, Kelly knew her dad would think flowers were a waste.

“We are eternally grateful to the team for giving him an amazing World Series run to watch for his last full season here, and a magical win streak in his final days. In lieu of flowers please buy Tribe tickets,” Lynch’s obituary read.