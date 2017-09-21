Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village waiving adoption fees to make room for 60 cats from Florida

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village will be receiving 60 cats from hurricane zones in Florida.

As they prepare to make room for the animals’ arrival on Friday, all adoption fees on both cats and kittens will be waived now through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Forty of the cats from Florida will stay at Rescue Village until they are adopted; the Humane Society of Summit County, Portage APL, and Parma Animal Shelter will be taking the other 20 cats from the transport and will make them ready for adoption at those locations.

Any donations to help meet the needs of the Florida cats would be greatly appreciated, the Rescue Village said. Donations could include Purina Dry Cat Chow (blue bag), any brand canned cat food, cat toys, or money.

“There are a great many homeless cats in the flooded areas of Florida,” Executive Director of Rescue Village, Hope Brustein, said in a press release. “Rescue Village is glad to reach out to help. The cats coming to our shelter will be well cared for and rehomed. This is a deep part of our mission.”

Right now, Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village has 31 cats and kittens available for adoption and hopes to adopt many before the cats from Florida arrive.

**More about the cats, HERE**