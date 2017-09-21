Fun Uses For Your Fall Herbs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Western Reserve Herb Society

72nd Annual Herb Fair

10a-3p Saturday October 14th

Cleveland Botanical Garden

*guided tours, booths, workshops and more

www.WesternReserveHerbSociety.org

Elderberry, Blackberry and Chia Seed Superfood Freezer Jam

5 cups crushed Elderberries and Blackberries (about 3 pounds fruit

1/3 cup fresh meyer lemon juice (from 2 meyer lemons)

2 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/3 cup (1.75 ounces) powdered, no-sugar-needed pectin

2 cups of chia seeds

Thoroughly wash, rinse, and dry seven 8-ounce plastic freezer or glass jars with tight-fitting lids. You can also use zip-top freezer bags. In a medium pot, combine fruit and lemon juice. Bring to a boil for about 5 minutes over medium-high heat. In a bowl, whisk together sugar and pectin; add to fruit, stirring until sugar mixture dissolves and fruit returns to a full rolling boil. Boil 1 minute, add the chia seeds, then remove from heat. Transfer to jars or bags, leaving a 1/2-inch space on top. Seal and let sit at room temperature until jam is set, 2 to 3 hours. To store, freeze, up to 8 months. To thaw jam, transfer to the refrigerator and use within 3 weeks.

Caramel Spice Coffee Sugar/Salt Glow

1 cup ground organic coffee. ½ cup organic brown sugar ½ cup of Himalayan salt. ½ cup sweet almond oil (add more if needed) 1/2 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice 10 drops of vanilla essential oil 5 drops of essential oil of Frankincense 1 tablespoon of Dr. Bronners Almond Castile Soap

Blend together and store in a jar. To use, step in the shower, rinse off with warm water, but don’t use soap. Starting wherever you like, rub in the scrub and then rinse it off. Coffee scrub are known to be great for helping to release the trapped fats that cause cellulite and the Frankincense oil is so good for the skin. The castile soap just makes it all a bit easier to remove! Use your favorite moisturizer after you’ve patted yourself dry!

Mashed Pumpkin and Spice Sugar Scrub

1¼ C. Brown Sugar

1 teaspoon of Pumpkin Pie Spice

1/3 cup of coconut oil or Ghee

10 drops of essential oil of vanilla

1 cup of mashed pumpkin (plain, not pumpkin pie filling)

1 tablespoon of Dr. Bronners Citrus Castile Soap

Blend together and store in a jar. To use, step in the shower, rinse off with warm water, but don’t use soap. Starting wherever you like, rub in the scrub and then rinse it off. The castile soap just makes it all a bit easier to remove! Use your favorite moisturizer after you’ve patted yourself dry!

Soothing yet exfoliating Mashed Sweet potato, Banana and Kousa Dogwood Fruit Facemask

1 medium sweet potato, cooked

2 teaspoons of sweet almond oil

½ medium ripe banana, peeled

3 tablespoons of Kousa Dogwood fruit pulp

2 tablespoons of coconut or date sugar

Bowl

Food processor

Put all of these ingredients into a food processor. Blend into a puree.

Open your pores with a warm washcloth and apply the mixture to your face , massaging in the mask using a circular motion with your fingertips. Allow the mask to set for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse with cool water and pat dry. Then moisturize with a few drops of sweet almond oil. Bye Bye dry and flaking end of summer skin!