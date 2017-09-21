Fox Recipe Box: Apple Pie & Pumpkin Pie Smoothies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- When you think of smoothies you think of fruits like strawberries or bananas, but Vitamix has some recipes that incorporate the flavors of fall into refreshing smoothie drinks.

Jennifer Horvath is a recipe developer at Vitamix and she showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how easy it is to whip up a pumpkin pie or apple pie smoothie.

Click here to see all of the recipes the chefs in the Vitamix kitchen have created.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothies

Ingredients

½ cup (75 g) pumpkin

1 cup (240 ml) milk

⅓ cup (80 ml) sweetened condensed milk

1 Tablespoon vanilla yogurt

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 cup (130 g) ice cubes

Directions

Place all ingredients into the Vitamix container in the order listed and secure lid. Select Variable 1. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to Variable 10, then to High. Blend for 45 seconds or until desired consistency is reached. Top with whipped cream and a dust of cinnamon.