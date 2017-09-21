Fans at Browns-Bengals game to get free Cedar Point tickets
CLEVELAND– The Browns and Cedar Point are teaming up!
All those who attend the Browns vs. Bengals game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 1 will receive a free 2018 “Good Any Day” ticket to Cedar Point.
Fans will get a boarding pass with a unique gift code when they enter the stadium. The code must be redeemed online at CedarPoint.com/Browns between Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 3 at 11:59 p.m., the team announced on Thursday.
The promotion gives Cleveland fans a chance to ride the amusement park’s newest attraction: Steel Vengeance. Cedar Point calls the record-breaking ride the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid roller coaster in the world. It’s slated to open in spring 2018.
More stories on Cedar Point here
41.506054 -81.699548