CLEVELAND -- One of FOX 8's own received some well-deserved recognition Thursday night.

Our own Kenny Crumpton was honored for outstanding service to Slavic Village.

It's all part of a project called Cleveland Chain Reaction where six entrepreneurs out of more than 100 applicants were backed by investors to set up shop in the area.

The project was a partnership between FOX 8, COSE, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, GlazenUrban, and a number of other businesses.

