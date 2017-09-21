Cleveland police hold news conference on city’s gang impact unit

CLEVELAND– City officials will discuss the results of the Cleveland Division of Police Gang Impact Unit during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The event is at the Zelma George Recreation Center at 1 p.m. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Police Chief Calvin Williams and Commander Gary Gingell are expected to speak.

“The City of Cleveland, Division of Police Gang Impact Unit along with partnering law enforcement agencies have arrested multiple individuals and taken weapons off of city streets connected to gang activity and gun violence,” the city said in a news release.

Last year, the gang impact unit took more than 100 guns off the streets.