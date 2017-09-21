Cleveland Indians rookies dress up as superheroes

After the Tribe‘s 27th win in 28 games, it was time to have a little fun.

The Indians tweeted a photo Thursday night showing rookies dressed up as superheroes. “Don’t worry: Our flight to Seattle was in good hands.”

Don't worry: Our flight to Seattle was in good hands. pic.twitter.com/NaLRnL3v0y — AL Central champs! (@Indians) September 22, 2017

If you can’t tell which player is which superhero, the Indians tweeted that, too:

Superman=Gio

Spidey=Olson

Flash=Mejia

Thor=Clev

Yandy=Yandy

Iron Man=Merritt

Deadpool=Allen

Black Hole=Goody

Batman=Naquin

Cpt America=Gonzo

Tribe fans are loving the photo. One fan said, “Baseball players by day, Heroes by night.” Another said, “Your friendly MLB superheroes.” Another person said, “Just when I thought I couldn’t love this team more.”

The Indians take on the Seattle Mariners beginning Friday night.

**More on the Cleveland Indians**