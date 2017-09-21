Cleveland Indians rookies dress up as superheroes

After the Tribe‘s 27th win in 28 games, it was time to have a little fun.
The Indians tweeted a photo Thursday night showing rookies dressed up as superheroes. “Don’t worry: Our flight to Seattle was in good hands.”
If you can’t tell which player is which superhero, the Indians tweeted that, too:
Superman=Gio
Spidey=Olson
Flash=Mejia
Thor=Clev
Yandy=Yandy
Iron Man=Merritt
Deadpool=Allen
Black Hole=Goody
Batman=Naquin
Cpt America=Gonzo
Tribe fans are loving the photo. One fan said, “Baseball players by day, Heroes by night.” Another said, “Your friendly MLB superheroes.” Another person said, “Just when I thought I couldn’t love this team more.”
The Indians take on the Seattle Mariners beginning Friday night.
