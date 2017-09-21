Almost time for Woollybear 45! See schedule of all the fun events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERMILION, Ohio -- You could say a little caterpillar is a really big deal.

This Sunday, September 24, thousands of people will head to Vermilion for the annual Woollybear Festival. It's the 45th year for the huge festival.

**Watch the video, above, to see how the city is getting ready; check out the schedule, below, for all the events**

9am: Kids' Races

10am: Woollybear 500 caterpillar race preliminaries with Big Chuck and Lil John

11am: King and Queen Woollybear costume judging

Noon: Animal, pet/Woollybear costume judging

1:30pm: Parade.. featuring your FOX 8 favorites

3:45pm: Todd Meany and the Ace Molar band perform

5pm: Finals of Woollybear 500 caterpillar race