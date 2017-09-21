Akron Marathon organizers prepare for unseasonably warm temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - With less than two days until 10,000 runners take to the streets of Akron for the 15th Akron Marathon, organizers and runners are closely paying attention to the weather.

Temperatures at the 7 a.m. start of the race on Saturday are expected to be in the 60s. But as the race progresses, they are predicted to become unseasonably warm, climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

Runners are already being advised to properly hydrate and to consider that they may have to slow their pace. Organizers are prepared for the heat.

"We have got 17 fluid stations on the course. They are stocked with double the cups that we would normally have so we are encouraging people to drink often, drink a lot, put that water on your head if you need to cool down," said Brian Polen, the race director.

Polen said there will be ice at aid stations for the back part of the race so runners can have cold water. In addition, they will have misting stations.

"We have added misting stations on the back half of the course so there will truly be Akron citizens out there spraying water, keeping people cool, which is going to be fun as well," Polen said.

Organizers will also have cooling towels at the finish line. Along the route there will be nine medical stations staffed by physicians.

Doctors at Akron Children's Hospital, a major sponsor of the race, said runners need to pay close attention to the signals they are getting from their own bodies.

"Headache, fatigue, nausea, sickness to your stomach. You kind of listen to your gut; if you are not feeling right, you would want to seek medical attention," said Dr. Derrick Eddy, a sports medicine specialist.

Eddy said the main thing to be aware of is any change in mental status along the route.

Both physicians and race organizers said runners should already be hydrating, and during the race, they should be mindful of replenishing electrolytes.

Organizers said the primary objective should be to enjoy the journey.

"Making it through the training block is the accomplishment. This is really the victory party, the icing on the cake and the last thing you want to do at your party is crash yourself," Polen said.