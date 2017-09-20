Weather: Summer. Really. Summer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We missed 90°F by 2 degrees today… another partly cloudy and very warm September day. There were some spotty, light showers here and there, but now those are gone and we will be mainly sunny, warm and dry well into next week before the pattern breaks down.

Woollybear Sunday in Vermilion looks sunny and warm, so make sure those woollybear costumes are not too heavy and warm!

