Sylvester Stallone stops in at the Mansfield police department
MANSFIELD, Ohio – Police here got an unexpected but welcome guest Wednesday afternoon.
Sylvester Stallone, who is filming a movie at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, stopped by the department to work out in their gym and say hello.
Police Chief Ken Coontz said the star even asked to take part in a K-9 demonstration in the parking lot and posted it on his Instagram account .
“We were honored to have him stop in and take time to talk and laugh with several of our officers,” said Coontz. “He was very humble. ”
