Sylvester Stallone stops in at the Mansfield police department

MANSFIELD, Ohio – Police here got an unexpected but welcome guest Wednesday afternoon.

Sylvester Stallone, who is filming a movie at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, stopped by the department to work out in their gym and say hello.

Police Chief Ken Coontz said the star even asked to take part in a K-9 demonstration in the parking lot and posted it on his Instagram account .

Took a break from filming to work out at the police gym and they gave me an unexpected demonstration… Kids, do not try this at home! #dogs #K-9 #mansfieldpolicedepartment #fitness #escapeplan3 #movies #mansbestfriend A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

“We were honored to have him stop in and take time to talk and laugh with several of our officers,” said Coontz. “He was very humble. ”

This is just to clarify things… Escape plan 2 has not come out yet, but we are working on the next installment. A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Sep 19, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT