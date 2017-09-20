Show Info: September 20, 2017
Lehman’s Country Store & Deli
They’re known for deli sandwiches piled high, but today they made a delicious bean salad!
24961 Detroit Rd. Westlake, OH
(440) 871-3445
www.lehmansdeli.com
Bed Bath and Beyond
While you’re improving your home this weekend, why not make it allergy proof?
www.bedbathandbeyond.com
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
They’ve sold more than 10 million albums and now they are bringing their electric show to Cleveland in December!
Friday, December 29th
Two shows! 3p & 8p
Quicken Loans Arena
www.livenation.com
HBA Homearama 2.0
There’s still time to visit the HBA Homearama in Aurora!
September 8-24, 2017
Barrington Estates
Aurora, Ohio
www.hbacleveland.com
Fresh Fork Market
More than ever, Clevelanders are on a quest to know where their food comes from. David caught up with a local butcher in Amish country to find out!
927 US Rt 62
Wilmot, OH 44689
http://freshforkmarket.com/
Hunt Legal
it’s hard to admit when you’re marriage isn’t working, so should you turn to the professionals?
888-Hunt-Legal
888HuntLegal.com
Mature Services
As you age, you may feel like job opportunities and resources shrink. Paul Magnus from mature Services was here to ease your mind!
Job & Career Fair for Mature Workers
Thursday, September 28th 1-4p
Tangiers Restaurant, Grand Ballroom
FREE parking
www.matureservices.org/jobfair
Playhouse Square
It’s the perfect way to introduce your children to live performances!
Hansel & Gretel: A Wickedly Delicious Musical Treat
October 28-29, 2017
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
January 27-28, 2018
The Gruffalo
March 10-11, 2018
Guess How Much I Love You & I Love My Little Storybook
April 14-15, 2018
Sensory-friendly performance at 11:30 a.m. on April 15
http://childrenstheater.playhousesquare.org/
Fidato Wealth
If you’d like to learn more, Tony Damico will be hosting a series of wealth classes at Lorain County Community College beginning next Wednesday!
10749 Pearl Road, Suite 1B
Strongsville, OH 44136
Info@fidatowealth.com
888-988-5552
http://fidatowealth.com/