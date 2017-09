WADSWORTH- The Wadsworth Police Department’s K9 Zoro has received a bullet protective vest thanks to a charitable donation .

Zoro, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, joined the police force last November.

His vest was sponsored by Lorie Tygard of Wadsworth, and is embroidered with the sentiment, “With gratitude for those who protect and serve.”

Zoro is trained in narcotic detection, tracking, article search, handler protection, and suspect apprehension.