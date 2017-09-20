Pediatricians release recommendations and precautions on tattoos, piercings among teens

Crosses, butterflies and quotes are some of the most popular tattoos, and it turns out that tattoos as a whole are on the rise among teens and young adults.

For the first time ever, the American Academy of Pediatrics is releasing information on tattoos and piercings.

Pediatricians say parents should talk over tattoo and piercing safety with their teens.

Experts say there are risks involved with body modifications like tattoos and piercings that many people don’t know about.

Doctors say a lot of times when kids go off to college, they come home with a tattoo. But these kids are getting tattoos without knowing the risks.

Experts recommend parents talk to their children about the risk of infection and the importance of researching the shops where they get tattoos.

In some states, parental approval is required for those who are even 18 years of age.

