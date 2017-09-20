Northeast Ohio families await word from loved ones in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - With power out across the entire island, Northeast Ohio residents with family in Puerto Rico are anxiously waiting to hear from them. Some were in contact as the worst of Hurricane Maria struck, but have not heard from them since.

"A lot of people were taking videos on Facebook live and all that stuff, before it got there, but it was very messy," said Papo Ruiz.

Ruiz owns Rincon Criollo Restaurant at West 65th and Detroit in Cleveland. The family of one of his employees took this video in the southwestern coastal town of Guayanilla Wednesday morning. It was a minute into a Facebook Messenger live broadcast when the winds blew off the neighbor's roof.

"We are very worried about what's going on, and it's been one of the worst, if not the worst hurricane that has been in Puerto Rico," Ruiz said.

Papo Ruiz also has relatives in Puerto Rico, just like many of his employees. Wednesday afternoon, they all were waiting to hear from their loved ones.

"It's a bad feeling, sad feeling about it, thinking that we don't know about them...we don't know what's going on, wondering if they're alive or not," he said.

"I'm a little nervous because my godmother, I'm really close to her and I called there and it sent me straight to voicemail, so it makes me a little nervous because I don't know how she's doing," said Genesis Morales.

Morales, an employee, is also worried about the fate of her family, but like everyone else, she's praying they are safe.

"My dad spoke to my grandparents this morning and he said that it was like, if there were construction working outside, because of the wind and like a sink was open because there was so much water coming in," Morales said.

They're frustrated. It could be a long time before they hear anything, since damage and power outages are spread across the entire island.

"They say no news is good news...we got to pray to God because on these things, we have to unite," said Ruiz.