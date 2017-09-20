Missing: Dakota Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dakota Davis is 17 and was last seen July 25 on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Dakota has dyed her hair purple.

She is 5'5" tall and left without the medication she needs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective VanBuren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.

