Lehman’s Deli Black Bean Salad
www.lehmansdeli.com
2 ½ lbs. black beans, (drained)
16 oz. whole kernel corn
1 cup seeded & diced tomatoes
1 ½ cups diced roasted red pepper
½ cup diced red onion
½ bunch sliced green onion
6 oz. pineapple tidbits (drained)
1 jalapeño, seeded & diced
1 tbsp dried chopped parsley
¼ cup white wine vinegar
juice of 1 small lemon
3 tbsp. honey
1½ tbsp. salt
1 tsp. black pepper
1/8 tsp. ground cumin
In a large bowl mix together first 8 ingredients. Set aside.
In a small bowl, vigorously mix together next 7 ingredients until well blended.
Add dressing to black bean mixture. Refrigerate for four hours.