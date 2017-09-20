Lehman’s Deli Black Bean Salad

2 ½ lbs. black beans, (drained)

16 oz. whole kernel corn

1 cup seeded & diced tomatoes

1 ½ cups diced roasted red pepper

½ cup diced red onion

½ bunch sliced green onion

6 oz. pineapple tidbits (drained)

1 jalapeño, seeded & diced

1 tbsp dried chopped parsley

¼ cup white wine vinegar

juice of 1 small lemon

3 tbsp. honey

1½ tbsp. salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1/8 tsp. ground cumin

In a large bowl mix together first 8 ingredients. Set aside.

In a small bowl, vigorously mix together next 7 ingredients until well blended.

Add dressing to black bean mixture. Refrigerate for four hours.