× Indians’ Michael Brantley remains out of the game after another evaluation on ankle

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Indians All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley remains out of the game after another evaluation on his ankle.

The Indians provided an update after a second opinion from a foot and ankle specialist in Vail, Colorado.

The doctor confirmed Brantley is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain along with right ankle synovitis.

The team said Brantley is shut down from all running activity for another 7-10 days. At that time, he will be reevaluated.

Brantley was placed on the disabled list after injuring his right ankle in August.

More on Brantley, here.