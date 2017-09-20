Indians’ Michael Brantley remains out of the game after another evaluation on ankle

Posted 4:35 pm, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, September 20, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 06: Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians hits a solo home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Progressive Field on August 6, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Indians All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley remains out of the game after another evaluation on his ankle.

The Indians provided an update after a second opinion from a foot and ankle specialist in Vail, Colorado.

The doctor confirmed Brantley is dealing with a deltoid ligament sprain along with right ankle synovitis.

The team said Brantley is shut down from all running activity for another 7-10 days. At that time, he will be reevaluated.

Brantley was placed on the disabled list after injuring his right ankle in August.

More on Brantley, here.

