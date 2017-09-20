I-Team: Family speaks out about disappearance of fallen officer flag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--The brother of a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty is speaking out to the FOX 8 I TEAM about a mystery we revealed with a flag for fallen officers.

Someone at MetroHealth Medical Center took down a flag for officer David Fahey. The hospital won’t explain why. And now, Fahey’s brother is calling out the hospital.

Chris Porter said, “It breaks my heart.” He added, "I'd like an explanation why it came down in the first place. For them to do this, it just really hurts us."

Multiple sources tell FOX 8, hospital workers put up the flag in a hall leading to the emergency room where ambulances bring in patients. But recently, the hospital took down the flag.

David Fahey died in January after getting hit by a hit-and-run driver as he directed traffic.

Fahey’s brother, Chris, also works as a Cleveland cop. He says questions about what happened to the flag sting even more because of what happened at the same hospital the day David Fahey died. We reported earlier on a long delay taking a blood sample to see if the man arrested in the case was drunk or high.

Porter said, “You know, there was some hard feelings but we pretty much let it go. But you add this on top of it, we just felt like we're being completely disrespected.”

The I TEAM is also investigating claims there may be security video of the flag being taken down, and maybe even crumpled up; maybe a memo to workers about it, too. Is there any of that? We've filed a records request since MetroHealth is a public hospital.

The timing has also become an issue. Multiple sources say the flag for officer Fahey came down the same week a nurse in Utah made national headlines. She got arrested in a dispute with police over drawing blood.

MetroHealth hasn’t answered any questions. Tuesday, a spokesperson sent an email saying only, "We support our public safety forces, and we work with them every day. They are an essential partner in the work we do."

MetroHealth also said Wednesday it had nothing more to add for us.

Chris Porter is calling out the hospital. He said, "I like people to be honest. If you took it down, just tell me the reason."