Fox 8 unveils first of mini-baseballs featuring your favorite TV personalities!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- They've been big hits for the 2017 Cleveland Indians: mini-baseballs created by Tribe players that resemble their teammates.

Throughout the season, Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carasco entertained their teammates and fans with the creative creations.

There's a new line-up of mini-baseballs featuring Fox 8's on-air personalities.

Starting Wednesday, we will unveil one mini-Fox 8 baseball each day until we complete the entire line-up.

At that point, we will auction them off to benefit Cleveland Indians charities.

Wednesday, we unveiled Kristi Capel's baseball.

