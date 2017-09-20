Fox 8 unveils first of mini-baseballs featuring your favorite TV personalities!

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- They've been big hits for the 2017 Cleveland Indians: mini-baseballs created by Tribe players that resemble their teammates.
Throughout the season, Trevor Bauer and Carlos Carasco entertained their teammates and fans with the creative creations.
There's a new line-up of mini-baseballs featuring Fox 8's on-air personalities.
Starting Wednesday, we will unveil one mini-Fox 8 baseball each day until we complete the entire line-up.
At that point, we will auction them off to benefit Cleveland Indians charities.
Wednesday, we unveiled Kristi Capel's baseball.
Watch above for more.
