Candy bandit targets Garfield Heights store

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - Garfield Heights Police are searching for a candy bandit who is targeting the Speedway on Turney Road.

"He comes in, doesn't show he has a bag, and then he walks right up to the candy aisle. He picks what he wants, dumps the entire box in his bag," said Detective Phillip Herron.

Surveillance video shows the man enter the convenience store with a cane around 2 a.m. back in July.

It's when he hits the candy aisle that he immediately dumps the cane and goes to work, stealing hundreds of dollars in candy in literally seconds.

"For a candy bar, a buck and a quarter, it doesn't seem like a lot of money. But if you start taking cases of it, which is what he is doing, you are talking hundreds of dollars. And this case it could be thousands of dollars this guy has taken," said Det. Herron.

Police say the store was hit by a beer bandit Tuesday morning.

They don't think it's the same guy, but the M.O. was the same.

"He put cases of beer and bottles of liquor into a bag and fled the store," said Det. Herron.

Detectives believe the man is selling his stolen goods on the black market.