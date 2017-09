CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since the 2008 season, the Cleveland Indians have reached 2 million tickets sold.

According to the Indians, attendance on a per-game basis has also jumped nearly 30 percent over 2016 and 42 percent over the 2015 season.

The team’s final homestand of the season runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 vs. the Twins and the White Sox.

The Indians beat the Angels 6-3 for their 25th win in 26 games.

