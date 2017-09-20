Alliance school bus driver resigns after video shows him swerving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio--A school bus driver seen on cell phone video swerving has resigned.

Alliance City School District officials confirmed to Fox 8 Wednesday that the bus driver voluntarily resigned earlier this week.

The resignation comes about two weeks after a man videotaped the driver driving the bus in Stark County.

Justin Bair said he decided to take video after he saw the Alliance City school bus swerving and noticed the driver was allegedly texting on a cell phone.

District officials launched an investigation and said no students were on the bus at the time.

Bair said he felt bad the driver lost his job, but said his main concern was keeping everyone safe.

“He’s driving a bus,” Bair said. “If he gets distracted for even a second and hits a car someone could really get hurt.”